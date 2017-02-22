Burglar falls through the roof of west Louisville church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville church has been hit by a burglar three times in just the last six months.

In the latest case, the suspect left empty-handed.

It happened on Monday morning at Liberty Tabernacle Church in west Louisville.

A tarp on the roof shows where the suspect broke in, but church leaders think he had a bad landing and ended up with an injury instead of valuables.

"Our doors are always open," said Rev. Kimberly Lane, Pastor at Liberty Tabernacle on St. Louis Avenue. "We believe in meeting the people where they are with welcoming arms."

And even if the doors are always open, the roof is off limits.

"We didn't say, like, enter through the other door," Rev. Lane said.

On Monday morning, the burglar came in through the roof and did a lot of damage.

"He came in from this right side over here on the roof and walked across a beam, but as he was walking across the rafters, he got on this side and fell through," Rev. Lane said.

The break-in activated the alarms and surveillance cameras. The video is not clear, but Rev. Lane suspects it was not a pretty fall.

"Before he exited the building, he had bent down to pick up his bag, and you could kind of see him kind of limp out," she said. "Because the pews are hard, if you hit your knees on them, you're hurt."

Rev. Lane suspects the same person has hit the church several times.

"Over the last three break-ins ... they got a keyboard, they were able to get a microphone," she said.

This time, the intruder left bruised and empty-handed, but he also left a mess behind.

"I was just angered," said Jimmy Coulter, who is helping with the cleanup and repairs. "They don't like me too much."

He's also the self-proclaimed neighborhood watchdog.

"I had a instance where one threatened me, and I had to call the police," he said.

Coulter said going forward, he'll keep an eye on the church.

"Or, like I say, I may call the police or I may have to take action."

Meanwhile, if the same man is behind all of the break-ins, Rev. Lane hopes he gets this message.

"Anyone who is trying to break in, they need to know we don't have money that stays in the church," she said.

The burglar also left the church with a big bill. It is going to cost several thousand dollars to repair the damage.

If you have any information about the suspect or the break in, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

