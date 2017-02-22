JCPS holding feedback sessions for next year's student handbook - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS holding feedback sessions for next year's student handbook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have an issue with the JCPS student handbook, now's your chance to speak up.

The district is hosting feedback sessions next week, before it updates the Handbook for the 2017-18 school year. Parents, teachers, students and staff can go to one of eight meetings, either Saturday or Tuesday.

If you can't go, you can fill out a form or call. Comments must be submitted by March 7.

Here the eight sessions:

- Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

  •    Waggener High School
  •    Marion C. Moore School
  •    Central High School
  •    Pleasure Ridge Park High School

- Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

  •    Waggener High School
  •    Marion C. Moore School
  •    Central High School
  •    Pleasure Ridge Park High School

