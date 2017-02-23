Hoosier Lottery confirms where winning Powerball ticket was sold - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hoosier Lottery confirms where winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana for $435 million jackpot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)  -- Someone in Indiana is waking up a millionaire. 

A single winning ticket from Wednesday night's $435 million Powerball drawing was sold in Lafayette, Indiana.  But Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Roseboro tells WDRB that he will release a more specific location later on Thursday morning. 

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. 

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.    The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

