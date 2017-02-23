World's largest biscuit and gravy contest happens Saturday, Feb. 25th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World's LARGEST Biscuit and Gravy Contest happens this Saturday, February 25th.

The 5th annual Gravy Cup at Mellwood Arts Center from 11am to 2pm benefits the Boys & Girls Haven.

Just like chili, hot wings and BBQ, everyone thinks THEIRS is the BEST…but they haven't had a chance to compete.

More than 30 local professional chefs and weekend warriors present their finest competition level biscuits and gravy to compete for the Ultimate Title of Overall Champion.

The contestants will be divided into 3 categories: traditional (pork sausage roux), non-traditional (brown, red-eye, chorizo, etc. ) and vegetarian.

Previous judges have included Chef Edward Lee, Chef Dallas McGarity and former NFL wide receiver Mario Urrutia.

Admission is $15 and proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Haven.

Click here for ticket information.

