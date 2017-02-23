One lane open on NB I-71 near I-265 for overturned semi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One lane open on NB I-71 near I-265 for overturned semi

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned semi on northbound Interstate 71. 

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. on I-71 near Interstate 265. The left or fast lane reopened just after 6 a.m. MetroSafe has no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. 

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered serious. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.