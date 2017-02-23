Lineup announced for KDF's 2017 Waterfront Jam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival announces the lineup for the Waterfront Jam at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville.

The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages.

Admission to all shows is FREE with a 2017 Pegasus Pin.

The Waterfront Jam concerts on the Great Stage include:

Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m.
Grammy Award winner Daya

Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.
Hunter Hayes with special guest Carly Pearce

Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m.
Sidewalk Prophets with John Tibbs and Hannah Kerr

Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m.
Sugarhill Gang with special guests Grandmaster Dee featuring Kurtis Blow

Wednesday, May 3, at 9 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers

Thursday, May 4, at 9 p.m.
Jimmy Eat World

Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m.
EDM Concert


The Waterfront Jam also features the Miller Lite Music Stage, where daily live local and regional music acts will perform. Enjoy a variety of music, including R&B, rock, country, blues and bluegrass from music acts including:

•    Wax Factory on Thursday, April 27 8 p.m.
•    Shane Dawson on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
•    Kirbys Dreamland on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.
•    Passport GospelFest on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
•    Unlimited Show Band on Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m.
•    Soul Circus on Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
•    J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m.
•    Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m.
•    Goldy Locks on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 27 and runs through Friday, May 5th. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

