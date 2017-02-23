Fourth suspect in Louisville man's murder appears in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fourth suspect in Louisville man's murder appears in court

Phillip Jackson (Louisville Metro Corrections) Phillip Jackson (Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in connection with a murder in the Park Hill neighborhood in January was in court Thursday.  

According to court documents, 25-year-old Phillip Jackson, along with three other men, robbed and killed 25-year-old John Grover at his home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue on Jan. 30. 

Jackson pleaded not guilty to murder, complicity to murder, robbery, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. 

Two other suspects -- Christopher Champion and Kenneth Austin -- were arrested in Chicago on Feb. 19. Another suspect, Gerad Carter, was arrested in Chicago on Feb. 1. 

According to court documents, police have not recovered the gun used to kill Grover. 

Jackson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 bond. 

