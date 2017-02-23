Former server at St. Matthews restaurant charged with inflating tips on credit cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing numerous fraud charges after police say she used her position as a server at a St. Matthews restaurant to commit credit card fraud.

According to the arrest warrant, the fraudulent charges occurred between June 6, 2016 and July 9, 2016 at the O'Charley's on Breckenridge Lane. Police say that's where 38-year-old Selena Singleton was working as a server when she used the restaurant's computers to alter the amount of tips from customers. Police say the total amount of money stolen from customers was $1,254.

O'Charley's called the St. Matthews Police Department after receiving several complaints from customers who discovered the excess charges on their statements.

Police say Singleton admitted to falsifying the tips on customers' credit cards. She is now charged with 41 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 41 counts of unlawful access to a computer.

