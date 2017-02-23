Norton Elementary students raising funds for new Zachary Taylor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Elementary students raising funds for new Zachary Taylor Elementary playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's an old-fashioned coin war taking place at Norton Elementary School this week -- and the money being raised will go to help another school three miles down the road.

After hearing that Zachary Taylor Elementary School's playground sustained significant damage to their school playground due to members of the community using it after hours as a public park, the school community at Norton Elementary decided to spring into action.

At the start of the week, Norton students were asked to bring in extra pocket change to fill jars, with all proceeds going to Zachary Taylor's playground fund. Through Wednesday, students had already brought in $650.

"It's promoting a sense of community to help another school," said Whitney Rogers, a Norton elementary parent who serves on the school's PTA board. "The jars are emptied daily and the kids are having a great time participating."

Officials at Zachary Taylor say they will need at least $15,000 to fix it up and they will have to raise the money themselves. The school is planning a community yard sale in May.

Dwayne Roberts, principal at Zachary Taylor, said Norton's efforts are the latest to help his school. He says a group of Ballard High School students also raised about $800 to help the school, and he's also gotten calls from Northeast Christian Church and Louisville Metro Councilman Glen Stuckel.

"It makes you feel really good, that people are looking out for us," Roberts said. "I didn't realize how challenging it would be to get the money to fix it."

An online GoFundMe donation page has also been set up to help the school.

Reporter Antoinette "Toni" Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

