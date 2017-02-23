POV | Darts and Laurels

Time again for some Darts and Laurels.

Our first laurel goes to our state lawmakers who want to reinstitute a requirement for kids to learn cursive again. I understand that learning keyboards is now essential, but why did cursive have to become a casualty? It is an elegant way of expressing oneself and we seem all too quick today to sacrifice elegance.

Meanwhile, a dart goes to the city of Prospect for voting to support the narrowing of River Road. I know the idea is to make the road more bike-accessible, but maybe all roads shouldn't automatically be available to bikes, especially when the roads are unsafe for them. I am worried about the hundreds of cars passing each other at closing speeds of 70 to 90 miles per hour with four fewer feet allotted for margin of error. Remember, not all drivers are equally skilled. I certainly don't think it's smart to raise the degree of difficulty to see what happens. The answer might be a separate bike path alongside River Road.

Finally, a laurel to Rick Pitino. Despite this week's loss to North Carolina, he's doing some great coaching this year. Think about it. He has a team with no real stars, maybe none who will make it to the NBA, but through the force of Pitino's coaching will, he has them playing like one of the best teams in the country. Well done, I say.

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.