E'town police issue warning after thefts of checks from mailboxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say checks are being stolen from Elizabethtown mailboxes, then forged.

The police department began getting reports in December of someone stealing people's outgoing mail. Investigators say several checks have been stolen and forged.

They are also investigating identity theft.

Officials say it's safer to use the post office for outgoing mail.

Anyone with information about the mail thefts is asked to call Elizabethtown police.

