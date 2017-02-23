4 arrested after 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy dies weighin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 arrested after 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy dies weighing less than 15 pounds

Posted: Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Four people have been arrested in the death of 9-year-old Indiana boy with cerebral palsy who authorities say was malnourished and neglected.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says officers responded Tuesday to a 911 call about a child in cardiac arrest at a home near Fontanet, 60 miles west of Indianapolis.

Cameron R. Hoopingarner was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff Greg Ewing says Cameron was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds. Ewing says it's "beyond terrible."

State police and sheriff's officials arrested four people who live at the home, including the child's two guardians. Charges include neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The four are being held in the Vigo County Jail under a $250,000 bond and are scheduled to face charges in court Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

