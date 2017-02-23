Neighbor and cousin testify in trial of 3 Louisville men accused of killing toddler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the trial for three men accused of killing a 16-month-old girl in 2014 continued Thursday, a neighbor took the stand describing the terrifying scene.

Ne'Riah Miller was in her mother's arms when she was shot and killed in August of 2014 on her front porch. Her mother, Cierra Twyman, was also shot, but survived.

Before the neighbor was called to testify, LMPD Det. Sgt. Kristen Downs took the stand, pointing out evidence collected by police and numerous bullet holes in nearby cars.

Sgt. Downs says it was a large and hectic crime scene.

The suspects, Duwan Mason, William McLemore and Demarkus Tramber, are charged with murder in the shooting. Two other men, Michael Dunn Jr. and Trey Anderson, took plea deals for lesser charges and will testify against the other defendants, although defense attorneys have raised questions about the credibility of those men.

During Thursday's proceedings, a neighbor says she was on her porch the night Miller was shot. She described how terrified she was after hearing gunshots, and seeing a group of men running to an unfamiliar car.

"There was a lot going on -- I got scared. I'll be honest, I was extremely terrified, because I was sitting there, and if they would have turned around, they would have seen me," she said. "And that was my fear. I didn't want to be seen."

Prosecutors say the men were in the neighborhood to get revenge for a friend who was shot and killed.

Ne'Riah's cousin, Damion Thompson took the stand Thursday afternoon. He said he saw Mclemore and Anderson just minutes before the shooting.

He says they told him they had to "take care of some business."

"They said what they said. I said what I said. I said all right. They kept it moving. I kept it moving. Next thing I know, I hear gun shots, and I took off running."

It wasn't until later that Thompson realized who had been shot.

Related Stories:

Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Ne'riah Miller named the face of the 'Let the Kids Grow' foundation

Louisville Metro Police arrest two men accused of murdering 1-year-old

Family of murdered child asks for other suspects to come forward

Religious leaders call for justice after baby shot Wednesday night

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.