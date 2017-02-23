Study reveals the hidden cost of driving on Louisville roads

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent study shows drivers are paying nearly $1,900 a year to drive on Louisville roads.

According to a Kentucky transportation study, drivers aren't just making car payments and buying fuel -- they're getting hit with hundreds, even thousands of dollars in hidden costs each year-- and they shouldn't have to.

A Washington DC-based non-profit transportation group called TRIP crunched the numbers: 48 percent of Louisville roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and nine percent of bridges are structurally deficient. This forces drivers to fork up cash to pay for vehicle operating costs like repairs, lost time and fuel because of poor road conditions.

"Some [crashes] could have been prevented if additional safety features were on the roadway," said Carolyn Bonifas Kelly with TRIP.

"So there is a realization among some states that they've got to do something to improve the condition of their transportation system to keep the economy flowing in their state and to reduce the financial burden on drivers," she said.

Kelly adds, the study was done during construction on the Ohio River bridges. Now that the project is completed, some of the statistics could improve.

"But there's still a tremendous amount of work yet to be done and there's not enough funding to address all the needed projects that still remain stranded on the drawing board."

TRIP is calling for more government money to be spent on improving the roads in Kentucky.

