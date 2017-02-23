Woman dies after being hit by car backing out of driveway in PRP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman dies after being hit by car backing out of driveway in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a car in PRP Thursday morning. 

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 11 a.m. That's when the woman was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway in the 4700 block of Walnut Grove, which is near east Rockford Lane and Dixie Highway.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospital where she died from her injuries. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

No arrests are expected.

