Ernst & Young to open $4.35 million, 125-member office in downto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ernst & Young to open $4.35 million, 125-member office in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accounting giant Ernst & Young has announced plans to open a $4.35 million office in downtown Louisville, according to a news release from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's office.

The new office will host 125 employees, including members of the firm's National Executive Assistance Team, as well as creative and digital service employees.

Ernst & Young plans to locate the office somewhere in Louisville's Central Business District, and hire its full complement by mid-2018.

"We are delighted to welcome EY's professional service center to Kentucky and we are grateful for their investment," said Gov. Bevin, according to the news release. "Kentucky is quickly becoming the destination of choice for corporate and shared-service centers, thanks to our skilled professional workforce, high quality of life and low business operating costs. We are confident that EY's Louisville-based, executive support team will be able to effectively serve their executive across the United States."

"We were very impressed with the level of talent in Louisville and commend efforts by the city, state and local learning institutions to grow the talent base even more aggressively and in new areas," said Brent Summers, EY's Americas enterprise support services leader, according to the news release. "That, along with Louisville's affordability and quality of life, were important factors in our location decision. We are also excited to be locating our new center in the downtown area. There is so much new development and energy. We think it will be a great environment four our new team."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.