Ernst & Young to open $4.35 million, 125-member office in downtown Louisville

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accounting giant Ernst & Young has announced plans to open a $4.35 million office in downtown Louisville, according to a news release from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's office.

The new office will host 125 employees, including members of the firm's National Executive Assistance Team, as well as creative and digital service employees.

Ernst & Young plans to locate the office somewhere in Louisville's Central Business District, and hire its full complement by mid-2018.

"We are delighted to welcome EY's professional service center to Kentucky and we are grateful for their investment," said Gov. Bevin, according to the news release. "Kentucky is quickly becoming the destination of choice for corporate and shared-service centers, thanks to our skilled professional workforce, high quality of life and low business operating costs. We are confident that EY's Louisville-based, executive support team will be able to effectively serve their executive across the United States."

"We were very impressed with the level of talent in Louisville and commend efforts by the city, state and local learning institutions to grow the talent base even more aggressively and in new areas," said Brent Summers, EY's Americas enterprise support services leader, according to the news release. "That, along with Louisville's affordability and quality of life, were important factors in our location decision. We are also excited to be locating our new center in the downtown area. There is so much new development and energy. We think it will be a great environment four our new team."

