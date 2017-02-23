McConnell says protesters can't accept that it's time to move on from Trump's election

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

A fourth LMPD officer is being investigated amid sexual abuse allegations related to the department's Youth Explorer program.

A fourth LMPD officer is being investigated amid sexual abuse allegations related to the department's Youth Explorer program.

Fourth LMPD officer under investigation for sexual abuse in Explorer program

Fourth LMPD officer under investigation for sexual abuse in Explorer program

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

Former Southwest YMCA employee pleads guilty, admitting to shaking and dropping crying infant

Former Southwest YMCA employee pleads guilty, admitting to shaking and dropping crying infant

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

POLICE: Motorcyclist fighting for life after Louisville Jeep driver involved in DUI crash

POLICE: Motorcyclist fighting for life after Louisville Jeep driver involved in DUI crash

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69

Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Angry demonstrations continue to follow Senator Mitch McConnell at his public appearances around Kentucky this week.

But in an interview with WDRB, McConnell says it's time for the protesters to move on from the election.

The demonstrations have been large and loud, but the Senate Majority Leader remains unfazed.

“Hopefully at some point the fever will break, and we'll get back to a more collegial atmosphere,” said McConnell.

Right now the fever is running hot. Protesters are angry at McConnell's support of President Trump.

But McConnell points out that Trump carried Kentucky easily.

He says the protesters represent the political left, and not the majority of his constituents.

“They're deeply disappointed in the outcome of the election and having a hard time accepting the fact that it's time to move on,” he said.

But during a speech in Covington on Thursday, a protester in the audience challenged McConnell’s assessment of the anger.

“Senator, we are not protesting the election, we are protesting right to work. We are protesting losing our healthcare,” said the woman before she was led away by police.

McConnell says he’s heard the charge that he’s out of touch, and that his office won't even take phone calls.

“The only challenge we've had is the phones have been locked up with a lot of people from out of state calling in. I think it has been hard for people in Kentucky to get through to the offices,” said.

McConnell blames a concerted campaign by his political opponents.

Through it all, he remains firm in his support for President Trump's agenda.

But even McConnell admits the President's first month has been bumpy, including Trump's attempt to limit travel from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“I think the administration clearly botched that original executive order,” said McConnell.

And as for the President's twitter habits.

“I'm somebody who would either do without the tweets or change the nature of the tweets. But Donald Trump is different.”

That difference is seen in the President's ongoing war with the media. It is a battle of which McConnell is a veteran.

The senator chuckled when WDRB asked whether he agrees with Pres. Trump’s statement that the press is the enemy of the American people.

“Well, you guys are our adversaries, and that's the way it's supposed to be,” he said. “I make a distinction between an adversary and an enemy. I'm not mad at anybody in the press.”

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.