McConnell says protesters can't accept that it's time to move on from Trump's election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Angry demonstrations continue to follow Senator Mitch McConnell at his public appearances around Kentucky this week.

But in an interview with WDRB, McConnell says it's time for the protesters to move on from the election.

The demonstrations have been large and loud, but the Senate Majority Leader remains unfazed.

“Hopefully at some point the fever will break, and we'll get back to a more collegial atmosphere,” said McConnell.

Right now the fever is running hot. Protesters are angry at McConnell's support of President Trump.

But McConnell points out that Trump carried Kentucky easily.

He says the protesters represent the political left, and not the majority of his constituents.

“They're deeply disappointed in the outcome of the election and having a hard time accepting the fact that it's time to move on,” he said.

But during a speech in Covington on Thursday, a protester in the audience challenged McConnell’s assessment of the anger.

“Senator, we are not protesting the election, we are protesting right to work. We are protesting losing our healthcare,” said the woman before she was led away by police.

McConnell says he’s heard the charge that he’s out of touch, and that his office won't even take phone calls.

“The only challenge we've had is the phones have been locked up with a lot of people from out of state calling in. I think it has been hard for people in Kentucky to get through to the offices,” said.

McConnell blames a concerted campaign by his political opponents.

Through it all, he remains firm in his support for President Trump's agenda.

But even McConnell admits the President's first month has been bumpy, including Trump's attempt to limit travel from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“I think the administration clearly botched that original executive order,” said McConnell.

And as for the President's twitter habits.

“I'm somebody who would either do without the tweets or change the nature of the tweets. But Donald Trump is different.”

That difference is seen in the President's ongoing war with the media. It is a battle of which McConnell is a veteran.

The senator chuckled when WDRB asked whether he agrees with Pres. Trump’s statement that the press is the enemy of the American people.

“Well, you guys are our adversaries, and that's the way it's supposed to be,” he said. “I make a distinction between an adversary and an enemy. I'm not mad at anybody in the press.”

