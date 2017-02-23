Suspect arrested in connection with murder of man outside Ciao restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old is in jail and accused of stabbing a man to death outside of an Irish Hill restaurant last week.

Nicholas Morris, 33, died of his injuries last Friday. The 33-year-old cook was attacked during a quick smoke break outside Ciao on Payne Street.

On Thursday, several tips helped lead LMPD to 22-year-old Timothy Singer. Police say he stabbed Morris several times and then threw away his clothes and the knife to cover it up.

Six days after the stabbing, and one day after Morris' funeral, his co-workers at Ciao restaurant are relieved to know their friend's accused killer is off the street.

"As soon as we found out, it was like a general calming of the whole restaurant," said Ashley Towning, Ciao Bar Manager. "Nick was one of the best and hardest workers."

A sign outside now honors his memory. Several wilting roses stand nearby.

"It's just been kinda rough trying to keep it level-headed, not only us, the staff, but for the customers, too," Towning said.

Neighbors say they share a sense of comfort.

"I'm relieved. I'm really relieved," Katie Stoddard said.

Police believe the act was not random, but it's unclear how Morris may have known the suspect.

"That makes me feel better that it wasn't just randomly somebody getting stabbed in my neighborhood," Stoddard said.

"I'm glad they caught the guy," Lori Daniel said. "I feel sorry for the little girls. They're gonna grow up without their dad. He never bothered nobody."

Morris, a single dad, leaves behind two young daughters. Workers say the girls would often take the bus home from school to the restaurant.

Co-workers will host a benefit on Sunday to help start a trust fund in their names.

"At this point, I can say I feel a sense of peace, but unfortunately, nothing's gonna bring Nick back," Towning said.

Singer is charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He's being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help cover Morris' funeral expenses.

Related Stories:

Restaurant raising money for family of murdered employee

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.