Alan Colmes, 66, dies after brief illness - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alan Colmes, 66, dies after brief illness

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was the liberal voice to the hard-right Sean Hannity on Fox News has died.

Alan Colmes died Thursday morning after a brief illness.

He joined Fox in 1996. That year, he and Hannity started their 12-year run as co-hosts of the popular Hannity and Colmes program.

Colmes was 66 years old.

