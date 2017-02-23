Gov. Bevin touts Republican progress in CPAC speech - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin touts Republican progress in CPAC speech

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin sang the praises of Kentucky on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. 

He discussed how conservative reforms were helping build a better America. He said the new Republican majority in the Kentucky House has made real change since taking over.

"In that first week of this new majority, in five days, we passed right-to-work legislation, repealed the prevailing wage, passed paycheck protection, abolished the most crony board in the state, we passed a pension transparency bill, we put a 20-week ban on abortion and we passed an ultrasound bill," Gov. Bevin said.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at CPAC on Thursday night. President Trump is scheduled to speak Friday morning. 

