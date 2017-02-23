Bullitt County Sheriff questioned about his department's possible interference in drug case

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just a few months after a former Bullitt County Special Deputy pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, the sheriff has testified in a court hearing about the department's possible interference into the investigation.

Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell has been in office since January of 2011, and his department has had a history of controversy. Greenwell is dealing with two lawsuits after he fired two employees, John Cottrell, his second in command and a lead investigator, Lynn Hunt.

In January, Greenwell was forced to testify in Hunt's civil case, questioned as to whether he had any improper contact with Mattingly during the federal investigation.

"While this federal investigation was ongoing, did you ever have conversations with Chris or Leonard Mattingly regarding the investigation?" Mike Moulton, Hunt's attorney, asked.

Carol Pettit, Greenwell's attorney stepped in, "Objection, he's not answering." Greenwell then testified, "I'm not answering."

A WDRB reporter was not allowed in the courtroom during the late-January hearing when Greenwell testified in Hunt's civil case. But WDRB News obtained a video of the hearing.

Chris Mattingly is the former special deputy accused of being the head of a major drug cell in Kentucky with ties to a Mexican Drug Cartel, distributing drugs and large sums of cash of cash across the country. The investigation started in 2014 when Chris Mattingly was heard talking on a wiretap that investigators had on a drug cartel in California. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

The Mattingly's owns Mattingly's Used Cars on Old State Highway 245 in Bullitt County. The house next door is owned by Greenwell.

Moulton asks Greenwell, "Your son bought a car from the Mattingly's in September of 2015. Are you aware of that?"

Greenwell responded, "Am I aware my son bought one? Yes."

Moulton asked, "In September of 2015." Greenwell said "Yes."

"Was the criminal investigation going on still?" Moulton asked. Greenwell responded, "The criminal investigation, yes it was going on."

Hunt filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Greenwell back in 2015. Her termination letter says she was fired for violating department policies.

"You state that she was insubordinate continuing a relationship with a known target of a federal drug investigation, after being advised the subject was the target of a criminal investigation," Moulton asked Greenwell. "Who was that individual?"

"Chris and Leonard Mattingly," Greenwell testified. Leonard is Chris Mattingly's father and hasn't been charged with any crime.

After the hearing, WDRB tried to question Greenwell, Pettit stepped in, saying, "I can tell you he's not making a comment based on my advice."

Hunt was heard on wiretaps talking to Chris Mattingly, but she says she wasn't tipping him off to any investigation. Hunt isn't the only one who filed a lawsuit against the Sheriff.

So did John Cottrell, the former chief deputy. He filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Greenwell fired him after he revealed that Greenwell was allegedly involved in criminal activity.

The lawsuit says over the last two years, Cottrell reported to authorities alleged mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority and illegal activity by Greenwell. But the sheriff denies any wrongdoing.

Cottrell says he has this message for the public, "When it's all over, they'll find out, they'll see, what the problem actually is."

The Sheriff's Office says it can't comment on pending litigation. Greenwell has not returned our calls or messages.

Garry Adams, Cottrell's attorney says, "Hopefully some day we'll be able to reveal the underlining investigation and issues."

Greenwell's term expires in December of 2018.

