Louisville Urban League offering foreclosure help Friday

Residents in a Louisville neighborhood say a flower bandit is on the loose.

Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are in danger of losing your home, a phone call could change that.

The Louisville Urban League is hosting a foreclosure prevention fair on Friday. It will include help in the form of phone calls to lenders and other information that could stop foreclosures.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate situation," said Nichole Leachman, Housing Program Manager for Louisville Urban League. "It could be from many different reasons, like loss of job, a death in the family."

Leachman said although the foreclosure crisis has ended, Kentucky families are still losing their homes.

"We are in a better situation than we were in several years ago, but unfortunately, it is still happening," she said. "People are still losing jobs for one reason or another. People are still getting sick."

That's why the Urban League is getting involved.

"We just want homeowners to come in and allow us to help them," said Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO Louisville Urban League. "What we are trying to do is get people to who are in danger of being foreclosed on."

Reynolds invites anyone facing foreclosure should come to the Urban League on Friday.

"We want to get them in the building so that we can contact the lenders and try to get their mortgages re-negotiated," she said. "Anybody who is having trouble making their mortgage payments. Anybody, it doesn't matter, black, white, west end, east end, it doesn't matter."

Judging by the early response, some people are still in a foreclosure crisis.

"We have heard from several people who are in danger of losing their homes," Leachman said.

The foreclosure prevention fair is Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League at 1535 W. Broadway.

