Louisville Urban League offering foreclosure help Friday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Urban League offering foreclosure help Friday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are in danger of losing your home, a phone call could change that.

The Louisville Urban League is hosting a foreclosure prevention fair on Friday. It will include help in the form of phone calls to lenders and other information that could stop foreclosures.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate situation," said Nichole Leachman, Housing Program Manager for Louisville Urban League. "It could be from many different reasons, like loss of job, a death in the family."

Leachman said although the foreclosure crisis has ended, Kentucky families are still losing their homes.

"We are in a better situation than we were in several years ago, but unfortunately, it is still happening," she said. "People are still losing jobs for one reason or another. People are still getting sick."

That's why the Urban League is getting involved.

"We just want homeowners to come in and allow us to help them," said Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO Louisville Urban League. "What we are trying to do is get people to who are in danger of being foreclosed on."

Reynolds invites anyone facing foreclosure should come to the Urban League on Friday.

"We want to get them in the building so that we can contact the lenders and try to get their mortgages re-negotiated," she said. "Anybody who is having trouble making their mortgage payments. Anybody, it doesn't matter, black, white, west end, east end, it doesn't matter."

Judging by the early response, some people are still in a foreclosure crisis.

"We have heard from several people who are in danger of losing their homes," Leachman said.

The foreclosure prevention fair is Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League at 1535 W. Broadway.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.