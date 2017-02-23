LMPD arrests second man in connection with homicide on St. Catherine Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has arrested a second man in connection with a homicide earlier this month in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

LaRon Clarkson, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue. He's charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Anthony McIntyre, 60, was shot and killed on Feb. 12 in the 900 block of East St. Catherine Street.

This is the second arrest LMPD has made in this case. Anthony Boyington, 39, was arrested on Feb. 17. He's charged with murder and burglary.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Clarkson's behalf in court Friday morning.

