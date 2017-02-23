LMPD arrests second man in connection with homicide on St. Cathe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests second man in connection with homicide on St. Catherine Street

Posted: Updated:
LaRon Clarkson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) LaRon Clarkson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has arrested a second man in connection with a homicide earlier this month in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

LaRon Clarkson, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue. He's charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Anthony McIntyre, 60, was shot and killed on Feb. 12 in the 900 block of East St. Catherine Street.

This is the second arrest LMPD has made in this case. Anthony Boyington, 39, was arrested on Feb. 17. He's charged with murder and burglary.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Clarkson's behalf in court Friday morning.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.