Metro Corrections workers petition city leaders over mandatory overtime and discipline procedures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers are demanding changes at Metro Corrections.

Employees say they are being overworked and not treated fairly by management, and union leaders are petitioning Mayor Greg Fischer and every member of Metro Council.

“There’s just not enough people to do the job that the city deserves,“ said Sandy Johnson, president of AFSCME Local 2629.

Workers held a rally across the street from City Hall on Thursday in an effort to appeal directly to city leaders. Some employees say they are being required to work excessive overtime, and employee discipline procedures are not being properly followed.

"We see unsafe staffing levels in both youth detention services and corrections, and that's causing our youth detention workers to become mentally and physically sick," said Alex Bradshaw with AFSCME LOCAL 2629.

They say some Youth Detention Services workers are being forced to work three or four 16-hours shifts in a row.

Metro Councilman David James says city leaders are closely reviewing the concerns.

“If we have management or administration in the jail that’s not treating the metro employees fairly, I think that’s something that should be looked at,” James said.

Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton has acknowledged overcrowding is a problem and wants additional employees to meet the need.

“We hope that Mayor Fischer submits a budget that increases director Bolton’s staff so he can better manage the inmates and keep the employees safe and keep the inmates safe,” James said.

Director Bolton is scheduled to appear before the Public Safety Committee on Monday.

