Retired Louisville officer sharing his collected artifacts for city's new Louisville Public Safety Museum

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.

The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.

The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

Seven who threatened ref after Kentucky NCAA loss identified and referred to FBI

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Retired Capt. Mort Childress has collected thousands throughout the years.

At the age of 93, Childress still remembers the day he became an officer in Louisville -- Oct. 11, 1948. A short time later, he started collecting the pictures and artifacts.

"Well it's history," he said. "And in school, my best grade was history. So I guess I just like history."

Items like old police horns, radar guns and badges are now being donated to the new Louisville Metropolitan Public Safety Museum.

"I've got information back to 1806 when the first police were hired," Childress said. "Well, they didn't call them police at that time. They called them watchmen.

The location of the museum, still under construction, will be in the Convention Center off Second Street between Jefferson and Market Streets.

"The museum is designed to serve as an educational facility," said LMPD Officer Johnny Burgraff. "We want to gather all that history that he has to tell us about and document it and keep it for future generations to see."

Childress also kept records of how discrimination against women and African Americans within the department changed throughout the years.

"Black officers couldn't ride with white officers when I first came on the force, and I thought that was awful," he said.

Today's officers call him a legend, working until he was forced to retire at the age of 70.

"If they would have let me, I would have stayed on," Childress said.

But he still kept on collecting, which will be an invaluable gift of history for years to come.

The museum is expected to open in late-August or early-September.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.