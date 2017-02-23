Retired Louisville officer sharing his collected artifacts for city's new Louisville Public Safety Museum

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>
The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.More >>
The second person on the bike is hospitalized with very serious injuries.More >>
A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.More >>
A new company recently bought the Guardian Court apartment complex off Preston Highway, and everything from the interior to the landscape will be remodeled.More >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.More >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.More >>