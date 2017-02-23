Shepherdsville non-profit offers retreat aimed at reducing veteran suicides

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.More >>
Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...More >>
The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.More >>
The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.More >>
The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.More >>
They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.More >>
They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.More >>
"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”More >>
"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”More >>
As the number of murders in Louisville continues to rise, so does the price associated with solving and adjudicating those cases.More >>
As the number of murders in Louisville continues to rise, so does the price associated with solving and adjudicating those cases.More >>
WDRB News takes you to the Texas-Mexican border to see first-hand what the government is doing to curtail illegal immigration.More >>
WDRB News takes you to the Texas-Mexican border to see first-hand what the government is doing to curtail illegal immigration.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
He was a man who cherished his family, had an enormous number of friends and passionately served the Louisville community as a peacekeeper for just over three years and on Tuesday, thousands of people paid tribute to fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
He was a man who cherished his family, had an enormous number of friends and passionately served the Louisville community as a peacekeeper for just over three years. On Tuesday, thousands of people paid tribute to fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.More >>
A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?More >>
A police officer killed by a sniper. A mother vanishes without a trace. Her father shot and killed. Are the cases connected?More >>