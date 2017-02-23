LANE | U of L Women Beat Virginia on Senior Night - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | U of L Women Beat Virginia on Senior Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a shorthanded U of L women's team that met Virginia Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.  Two regulars were missing on Senior night, including one of the seniors.  Briahanna Jackson and Junior Mariya Moore were both suspended for the game for what coach Jeff Walz called a violation of team rules.  Still Virginia became the fourth straight opponent held under 40 percent shooting from the field in a 66-55 victory.

Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen led the offensive attack.  Durr totaled 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.  Hines-Allen had 21 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Jazmine Jones made the most of her first collegiate start with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Louisville (24-6, 11-4) closes out the regular season when they visit Wake Forest Sunday.     

