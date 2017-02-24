Carl Casper Custom Auto Show bids farewell with grand finale Feb. 25th and 26th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 55 years, the Carl Casper Custom Auto Show bids Louisville farewell with a grand finale celebration February 25th & 26th.

Record-breaking crowds are expected to flood exhibits for the last chance to take in this collection of vintage, custom and celebrity cars.

The event is one of the longest running in the history of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Larger than ever, the final show will fill the West Wing, North Wing, East Hall and South Wing A and B.

Saturday, February 25th 9am-11pm and Sunday, February 26th 11am-6pm.

Fan-favorite events and features include:

- Low Rider Hopping Nationals

- Koolsville: traditional, custom and rat rods

- Celebrity cars: "Fast and Furious" cars driven by Paul Walker and Vin Diesel; Dale Earnhardt's Famous #3

- Historical Hollywood cars: "Batman the Movie" and "Batman Returns" Batmobile; "Dukes of Hazzard" General Lee; "Knight Rider" K.I.T.T. 2000

- Celebrities scheduled to appear:

- WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan

- Animal Planet's "Project Grizzly" bear trainer Jeff Watson

- "Jessie & Bunk'd" star Skai Jackson

Tickets are available at the door: $17 for adults and $5 for children age 6-12.

Children age 5 and under are free.

Parking is $8 per vehicle and $20 per bus.

Click here for a complete schedule with performance times.

