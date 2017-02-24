Louisville baby goes viral planking with yoga instructor mom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville baby goes viral planking with yoga instructor mom

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A Louisville baby is going viral on the internet for planking.

Six-month-old Roman can hold himself in a plank position for 34 seconds. His mother Dana McGowan is a local yoga instructor.

You can watch as Roman tries for another plank but his little legs appear to have trouble holding up.  On the video you can hear mom encouraging the baby and reminding him to work his abs. But he finally gives out. 

Not a bad effort, since Roman can't even sit up on his own yet.

