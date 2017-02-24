Bellarmine women's basketball player gets engaged before game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Destony Curry, a Bellarmine junior and member of the women's basketball team, was in for quite the surprise before the team's game Thursday night.

During the senior night ceremony, the Knights mascot went to center court and got down on one knee.

With some assistance, the mascot head was removed, and revealed Curry's boyfriend. He was there to propose.

In the video posted to the Bellarmine athletics Twitter account, you can see Curry was surprised. Her teammates surrounded her and cheered her on.

Curry said yes.

Bellarmine lost to University of Southern Indiana 88 to 81.

How about this pregame scene? Destony Curry of @buknightsWBB is officially engaged!!! pic.twitter.com/dwdKXLFy6X — Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) February 23, 2017

