Texas Rangers offering fans The Triple Play Dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (WDRB) -- The Texas Rangers are offering fans a new hot dog for the upcoming baseball season.

It's called The Triple Play.

It's a 1/3 pound hot dog, wrapped in a 5.3 ounce burger patty, secured with two slices of bacon.

Fans can also request a ladle of nacho cheese poured on top.

The team says The Triple Play is less than 1,000 calories.

The Triple Play costs $8.75

The Texas Rangers open up the 2017 MLB season April 3rd.

