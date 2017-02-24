All lanes of NB I-65 have reopened after semi fire near Sellersb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of NB I-65 have reopened after semi fire near Sellersburg

Posted:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a semi fire early this morning. 

Police tell us the semi was empty when its brakes caught fire about 6:30 a.m.

The interstate was shutdown for about an hour at the 11 mile marker, which is just north of Sellersburg before the left lane reopened.

The right lane was reopened around 8:45 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

