Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's massive biblical attraction the Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible.

The 510-foot wooden ark modeled after the biblical story of Noah opened in July. Since then, it has drawn large crowds to Grant County in northern Kentucky.

The new exhibit is called "Why The Bible Is True." The new exhibit is composed of 11 scenes on the bow end of the ark.

The group that built the ark, Answers in Genesis, promotes a literal interpretation of the Bible's Old Testament and has attracted controversy with an assertion that the earth is about 6,000 years old.

Leaders say this will be one of the largest exhibits at the Ark Encounter, with 2,500 square feet of displays which take visitors into the pages of a novel to explore questions about the truth of the Bible.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. on Feb. 24. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.