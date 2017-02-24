Louisville veteran's book about internal struggle gets worldwide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville veteran's book about internal struggle gets worldwide attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local veteran is writing about her struggles on and off the battlefield. It's not PTSD. She's writing the next chapter for those dealing with invisible wounds. 

Carolyn Furdek can relive her three deployments in the deserts of Afghanistan and Iraq and the pain that often came with it.

"I came to a point where I was in the middle of a mission and it just really started to build up and I shut down and as an officer, as a leader, that's not really conducive to your job," Furdek said.

Skeptical doctors asked questions. "My problems were invisible wounds. Nobody could see them. I was embarrassed that this is what was happening to me," Furdek said. "It happened again and again."

She was eventually honorably discharged with medical retirement.

She became a physical therapist, helping other people's wounds. She felt like herself most of the time, until she didn't.

"Anywhere from a week to three or four months, I couldn't function. I wanted to hide in my house, I wanted to not talk to anybody, I was paranoid, I found myself back in the valley in Afghanistan on that third tour, it just really broke me down."

Several diagnoses later, she was introduced to a psychiatrist at her hospital -- University of Louisville Hospital. "He was all excited and said i know what your diagnosis is and there's a medication to treat it."

Dr. Rif El-Mallakh, Psychiatry Professor at University of Louisville believes she has Cycloid Psychosis, a poorly studied disease.

"I gave her an answer to something that other people couldn't give her an answer to. It had a name, it's something that exists. She can go and look it up and say 'wow, I fill all these criteria,'" Dr. El-Mallakh said.

"For the first time in my life, I feel like there's a future without this hanging over my head," Furdek said.

On a whim, she wrote her story, nearly 200 pages, in three days. "I pretty much put it all out there. If it helps just one, it will have been worth it."

Locked-In: A Soldier & Civilian's Struggle with Invisible Wounds was published in January and it's already received global attention.

"I never anticipated in a million years that it would go like this. I just kind of figured it would go with family and friends. But then they shared it and they shared it. It's been very rewarding and humbling and I just hope that more people can benefit and learn from it."

It's her journey of hope as she helps her patients and readers get back to living with their feet firmly planted.

Locked-In is available on Amazon and Carmichael's. Part of the sales will go to Athena's Sisters, a local nonprofit organization that helps women veterans with mental and physical wounds.

Furdek is talking about her story at Bellarmine University's Hillary's-Centro Building on March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. It's open to the public. 

