FBI releases list of behavioral clues to help track down suspect in murders of teens near Indiana trail

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.More >>
Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.More >>
Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Friday.More >>
Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Friday.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.More >>
The public is invited to attend the funeral services.More >>
The public is invited to attend the funeral services.More >>
Authorities say the threats were made during a recorded phone call made from the jail.More >>
Authorities say the threats were made during a recorded phone call made from the jail.More >>
Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.More >>
Sydney Cundiff breaks down as she apologizes to the boy's family.More >>
A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.More >>
A police chase ended Thursday night near the Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a Clark County Sheriff's officer shot a suspect outside a Sellersburg discount store.More >>
Citing 'insufficient evidence,' Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull announced his decision not to pursue prostitution charges against Daniel Rodden and the woman who said she was his escort.More >>
Citing 'insufficient evidence,' Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull announced his decision not to pursue prostitution charges against Daniel Rodden and the woman who said she was his escort.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>
Police say Monty Janes told them he never saw the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound at the time.More >>