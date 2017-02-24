Co-defendants testify against 3 men accused of killing Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Co-defendants testify against 3 men accused of killing Louisville toddler in 2014

Posted: Updated:
Ne'riah Miller (source: family photo) Ne'riah Miller (source: family photo)
Trey Anderson testified in the murder trial of three men accused of killing a 16-month-old girl in August of 2014. Trey Anderson testified in the murder trial of three men accused of killing a 16-month-old girl in August of 2014.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for three men accused of killing a 16-month old girl in 2014 continued Friday, with testimony from two co-defendants who agreed to testify against them.

Duwan Mason, William Mclemore and Demarkus Tramber are all charged in the Aug. 2014 death of Miller, who was in her mother's arms on a porch in west Louisville when she was shot and killed. Her mother was also injured, but survived.

Mason, Mclemore, and Tramber all face several charges, including murder and attempted murder. 

Michael Dunn Jr. and Trey Anderson pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for their testimony against the other three defendants. 

Thursday's questioning began with LMPD Homicide Det. Emily McKinley taking the stand. She testified that detectives saw Anderson in the same car that witnesses have described seeing at the shooting scene. 

Anderson took the stand after McKinley's testimony. He told jurors that on the day Ne'Riah Miller was killed, he didn't shoot any guns or even leave his car. He says he drove the men to the scene then took them home after the shooting. 

"First we rolled through 37th, and then we parked on Jefferson," Anderson said. "Then another car pulled up behind us, and they got out between the two houses. I stayed back with the car, and then I heard shots, and then seconds later, people returned to my car."

Dunn says the shooting was retaliation for his friend's death in the St. Louis neighborhood. He said he didn't realize a child had died until reading it on social media a couple days later.

Prosecutors argue that Miller was shot during a retaliation shooting for another shooting Anderson was allegedly involved in.

The trial is expected to continue well into next week. 

Related Stories:

Neighbor and cousin testify in trial of 3 Louisville men accused of killing toddler

Mother and father of Ne'Riah Miller testify against 3 men charged with murder

Trial dates set for suspects in Ne'riah Miller murder case

Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Ne'Riah Miller's death

Parents of Ne'Riah Miller plan activism events after daughter's death

Ne'riah Miller named the face of the 'Let the Kids Grow' foundation

Louisville Metro Police arrest two men accused of murdering 1-year-old

Family of murdered child asks for other suspects to come forward

Religious leaders call for justice after baby shot Wednesday night

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.