POLICE: Mom smoked spice in car with twin daughters inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a mom was found slumped over the wheel of her car with her twin daughters in Hardin County on Thursday.

Elizabethtown Police say it happened on Ring Road.

Brittany Getchel allegedly admitted to smoking spice. Police say the girls weren't buckled up and the car was still running.

She's charged with her second DUI, wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended license.

She was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.