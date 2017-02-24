POLICE: Mom smoked spice in car with twin daughters inside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Mom smoked spice in car with twin daughters inside

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a mom was found slumped over the wheel of her car with her twin daughters in Hardin County on Thursday.

Elizabethtown Police say it happened on Ring Road.

Brittany Getchel allegedly admitted to smoking spice. Police say the girls weren't buckled up and the car was still running.

She's charged with her second DUI, wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended license. 

She was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

