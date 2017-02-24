Several southern Indiana businesses damaged in smash-and-grab bu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several southern Indiana businesses damaged in smash-and-grab burglary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses in southern Indiana were damaged sometime overnight in an apparent smash-and-grab burglary. 

The suspect got away with cash and left a big mess behind. 

Shattered glass littered the sidewalk after someone smashed the front doors of Bean Street Cafe, French Tips and Great Clips in LaFollette Station in Floyds Knobs, just off US 150 and Lawrence Banet Road.

Investigators were called around 5:30 a.m. Friday after workers showed up and found the damage.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says police don't know what time the actual crime happened.

"Right now we just know that somebody came through, threw bricks through the windows of those three businesses, and we found about $200 that's been claimed as missing so far," Loop said.

A nearby Beef O'Brady's was not damaged.

Loop says none of the businesses that were damaged have security cameras. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

