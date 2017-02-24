Alabama grand jury chooses not to indict former La Grange pastor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alabama grand jury chooses not to indict former La Grange pastor on sexual assault charge



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has chosen not to indict a former La Grange, Kentucky, pastor under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

The case against John Fraiser went to a grand jury in Madison County, Alabama, but no indictment was issued.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy from Goshen, Kentucky, says John Fraiser -- when he was pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church -- sexually assaulted him. The boy says it allegedly happened in a University of Alabama in Huntsville dorm room in the summer of 2015, during a youth event.

The Madison County District Attorney's office says other jurisdictions may take a look at the case, but their case is closed.

Fraiser could not be reached for comment.

