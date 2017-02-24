Battery defect leads to recall of 'Lil Frog' toys - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Battery defect leads to recall of 'Lil Frog' toys

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A battery defect is causing several toy frogs to be recalled. 

Moose Toys is pulling "Lil Frog" and "Lil Frog Lily Pad" toys from the shelves until further notice. The recall includes frogs and lily pads sold in pink, blue, and green. 

Company officials say there is a design defect involving the battery cap. They say if the cap is taken off, it can become a projectile. The defect can also cause battery chemicals to leak. 

The company has received 17 reports of battery-related injuries.

