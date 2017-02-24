Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all lumberjacks, lumberjills and everyone in between. A new, one-of-a-kind venue is flying into Louisville.

Tucked away in downtown, on north Clay Street and off the beaten path is a garage and a place where the targets are freshly painted, the axes are moving and the competition is fierce.

"We encourage good sportsmanship and healthy trash talk," Zack Pennington said.

It's an idea the friends first tried out and fell in love with in Toronto.

"I think all of us have a love for the city and one of the things is that it's started to spread outside of Canada, it's gone to London, England, there's a few in New York, there's one in Chicago and it feels like the kind of thing that would eventually come to Louisville and so sort of our mentality is well, why make us wait," Mike Brown said.

Coming soon: Flying Axes. "It's an alternative sport, something different. I think people crave that," Dave Durand said.

Flying Axes offers 16 targets. Throwers go head to head for the highest score, playing best out of three.

"So, it's kind of some of the mechanics of bowling, some of the mechanics of darts and some of the mechanics of tennis kind of all mixed together," Pennington said.

Flannel and a beard are optional. "It was one of the few things that I've seen that appeals to dentists and lawyers and cops and lumberjacks, right, everything in between," Pennington said. "That was kind of the 'aha' moment for me, personally."

The business plan also includes their own custom made score boards and a beer menu. "That's why we have a coach with you in every cage because they not only teach you the rules and the safety, but they actually help you get better at the game," Pennington said.

It was an opportunity these buddies and business partners saw and went after. "It has a very raw, visual feel. There's a real sort of satisfaction you feel when you feel that blade sort of stick into the wood. It has a big thud. It's kind of cathartic. Because of that, it's a big stress reliever," Brown said.

Believe it or not, the sport doesn't require a lot of athleticism.

Flying Axes will open in April. It's located at 146 North Clay Street. Admission starts at $20 per person. It is hiring between ten and 20 people. Axe throwing experience is not necessary. To apply, click here.

