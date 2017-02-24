Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all lumberjacks, lumberjills and everyone in between. A new, one-of-a-kind venue is flying into Louisville. 

Tucked away in downtown, on north Clay Street and off the beaten path is a garage and a place where the targets are freshly painted, the axes are moving and the competition is fierce.  

"We encourage good sportsmanship and healthy trash talk," Zack Pennington said.

It's an idea the friends first tried out and fell in love with in Toronto.

"I think all of us have a love for the city and one of the things is that it's started to spread outside of Canada, it's gone to London, England, there's a few in New York, there's one in Chicago and it feels like the kind of thing that would eventually come to Louisville and so sort of our mentality is well, why make us wait," Mike Brown said.

Coming soon: Flying Axes. "It's an alternative sport, something different. I think people crave that," Dave Durand said.

Flying Axes offers 16 targets. Throwers go head to head for the highest score, playing best out of three.

"So, it's kind of some of the mechanics of bowling, some of the mechanics of darts and some of the mechanics of tennis kind of all mixed together," Pennington said.

Flannel and a beard are optional. "It was one of the few things that I've seen that appeals to dentists and lawyers and cops and lumberjacks, right, everything in between," Pennington said. "That was kind of the 'aha' moment for me, personally."

The business plan also includes their own custom made score boards and a beer menu. "That's why we have a coach with you in every cage because they not only teach you the rules and the safety, but they actually help you get better at the game," Pennington said.

It was an opportunity these buddies and business partners saw and went after. "It has a very raw, visual feel. There's a real sort of satisfaction you feel when you feel that blade sort of stick into the wood. It has a big thud. It's kind of cathartic. Because of that, it's a big stress reliever," Brown said.

Believe it or not, the sport doesn't require a lot of athleticism.

Flying Axes will open in April. It's located at 146 North Clay Street. Admission starts at $20 per person. It is hiring between ten and 20 people. Axe throwing experience is not necessary. To apply, click here

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.