Turkey Run Park in Parklands of Floyds Fork reopens after major brush fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews responded to a major brush fire in Turkey Run Park in the Parklands of Floyds Fork on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m.

MetroSafe dispatchers said firefighters and police evacuated park visitors.

Crews from several area fire departments worked to bring the fire under control, but the high winds complicated their work. Firefighters received help from the Louisville Metro Police helicopter to watch the fire.

Police blocked traffic in the area, and firefighters asked spectators to stay away while crews worked to get the fire out.

No one was hurt, and no structures were in danger. Firefighters estimated about an acre burned.

The park was reopened shortly after 5 p.m., officials say. 

