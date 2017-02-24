Students attend JCPS Idea Festival at Spalding University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 600 students from JCPS and area private schools took part in the fifth annual JCPS Idea Festival Friday at Spalding University.

The event featured presentations from students designed to to spark conversations on subjects like classical music and debates.

"It starts conversations students don't get to have in the classroom, or maybe they're not as conformable to have in the classroom. So it really empowers students and lets them know they have a voice and that they can take charge of their own future, and that their ideas are valid as well."

JCPS Idea Festival officials say the event is completely run by students.

Louisville will hold is own idea festival in September.

