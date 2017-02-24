Lawyers say Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawyers say Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing girlfriend is incompetent for trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body say he's not competent to stand trial.

Lawyers for Joseph Oberhansley filed a document this week saying he doesn't understand court proceedings. They say he has also expressed bizarre thoughts at hearings.

The 35-year-old Jeffersonville man is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 death of Tammy Jo Blanton. 

Oberhansley could be sentenced to death if convicted.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A March 8 hearing is planned where Oberhansley's lawyers could discuss their concerns. A June trial was earlier scheduled but could be delayed.

