A southern Indiana prosecutor intends to seek the death penalty against a man who confessed to police that he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, then consumed her body parts.

Joseph Oberhansley is led into court in September 2014.

Prosecutors say the request for the death sentence is based on two aggravating factors, that he committed intentional murder during the burglary and that he dismembered the victim.

Clark County officials are seeking the death penalty against Joseph Oberhansley.

Man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating her body parts now charged with rape

He was notified of the new rape charge that has been filed against him, but then said he has too much honor and integrity and is too and handsome to have committed the rape.

Jeffersonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, eating body parts talks over judge in court

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, then cooking and eating her organs, wanted to get out of jail. However, prosecutors released disturbing details about the case in order to keep him there.

Judge denies bond request for Indiana man accused of murdering girlfriend and eating her organs

Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body say he's not competent to stand trial.

Lawyers say Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing girlfriend is incompetent for trial

A southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 will undergo psychiatric evaluations, despite his insistence that he's competent for trial.

A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Mental evaluations of Jeffersonville man accused of dismembering, cannibalizing girlfriend expected soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body say he's not competent to stand trial.

Lawyers for Joseph Oberhansley filed a document this week saying he doesn't understand court proceedings. They say he has also expressed bizarre thoughts at hearings.

The 35-year-old Jeffersonville man is charged with murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 death of Tammy Jo Blanton.

Oberhansley could be sentenced to death if convicted.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A March 8 hearing is planned where Oberhansley's lawyers could discuss their concerns. A June trial was earlier scheduled but could be delayed.

