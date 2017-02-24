Farm Machinery Show brings $17 million to city of Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Farm Machinery Show brings $17 million to city of Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year's National Farm Machinery Show brought a $17 million economic impact on the city of Louisville.

More than 300,000 exhibitors and agribusiness professionals attended the trade show. The show featured the agricultural industry's latest equipment, services and technology.

The National Farm Machinery Show is the country's largest indoor farm show.

