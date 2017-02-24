Opioids were involved in nearly 75 percent of overdose deaths in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Opioids were involved in nearly 75 percent of overdose deaths in 2015

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opioid epidemic in America is continuing to grow.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four drug overdoses in 2015 was linked to heroin.

That number was just six percent in 1999.

Overall, opioids were involved in almost 75 percent of overdose deaths. Opioids include other drugs like fentanyl and oxycodone.

The National Center for Health Statistics says there were more than 52,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.