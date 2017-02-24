Little Tikes recalls 540K toddler swings after reports of injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little Tikes is voluntarily recalling 540,000 two-in-one Snug and Secure Pink Toddler Swings because they can break, causing the child to fall.

At least 39 children have been hurt, including two who suffered broken arms.

The swings were made between 2009 and 2014, and sold at Walmart, Target, and other stores as well as online. Parents should stop using the swings and contact Little Tikes for a credit toward a new one.

