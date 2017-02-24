Jeffersonville man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2012 murd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2012 murder

Posted: Updated:
James Washington James Washington
Dana Eisenback Dana Eisenback

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – What started as an argument over $40 for a crack cocaine ends more than four years later when a judge ordered a 65-year prison term for the man convicted of killing 55-year-old Robert Eader of Jeffersonville.

Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams sentenced James Washington, 39, on Friday. A jury convicted him of murder and robbery in 2013. However, an appeals court ruled Washington was due a second sentencing because of an error by the previous judge in the case.

Washington’s new sentence includes 65 years for murder and 20 years for robbery to run concurrently.

WDRB News reported that police found Eader, stabbed to death, with his throat cut, in his apartment in downtown Jeffersonville in December 2012. Two days later, police arrested Washington, nicknamed “Scuddles,” and his girlfriend, Dana Eisenback. Court records showed each admitted the crime and said the motive stemmed from a dispute over a $40 debt tied to a crack cocaine deal.

Eisenback drove the getaway car after Washington killed Eader, court records said. A judge dropped Eisenback’s original murder and robbery charges in 2014.

Eisenback pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and has already a two-year sentence, according to court records.

The state is holding Washington at Wabash Valley Correctional Center in Carlisle, Ind.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.