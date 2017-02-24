Student accused of threatening to kill classmates at Pleasure Ri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student accused of threatening to kill classmates at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Posted: Updated:
Parker Anthony Jordan (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Parker Anthony Jordan (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his classmates -- and police say he brought a knife to school he could have used to do just that.

According to an arrest report, it happened Friday morning at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

Police say a text message indicated that 18-year-old Parker Anthony Jordan was threatening to kill two other students.

Police say Jordan brought an "extremely large brass knuckle knife" -- what appeared to be a World War I trench knife -- to school. According to the arrest report, he did so to, "threaten or possibly harm" the students.

"These kids, nowadays, they don't care," said Angela Alen, whose grandson goes to PRP. "...you can't send your kids to school, because you're so scared somethings going to happen."

Jordan was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threatening and menacing.

A not guilty plea was entered for Jordan when he appeared before a judge Saturday morning. His next court appearance will be on March 7.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

