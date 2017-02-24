106-year-old retired black nurse to be honored by KentuckyOne Health

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.

Representative Dan Johnson presented a flag to Locke's family at American Legion Post 229 on St. Andrews Church Road.

Flag presented to family of Rolling Thunder motorcyclist killed in accident

Flag presented to family of Rolling Thunder motorcyclist killed in accident

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the title.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.

Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.

Juggling school, work and cancer treatments, Jeffersontown student is a lesson in determination

Juggling school, work and cancer treatments, Jeffersontown student is a lesson in determination

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

Search for missing wedding ring ends with drug arrest in southern Indiana

Search for missing wedding ring ends with drug arrest in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the Great Depression to the Vietnam War, a 106-year old retired Louisville nurse provided healthcare throughout some of America's important historical events.

Her name is Willie Glass, and her service and employment also became an important part of Kentucky history.

Born in 1910, two years after Jack Johnson became the first black heavyweight champion of the world, Glass would soon break her own color barrier.

"She graduated from nursing school in 1936," said her son, Reginald Glass.

After graduating from historically black Prairie View A&M with a degree in Nursing, Glass would eventually move to Louisville and become the first black nurse hired by Jewish Hospital.

"They still delivered babies at Jewish at that point," Reginald Glass said.

And it was in Obstetrics that Glass found her true calling, but not everyone was colorblind.

"I was telling the aide a while ago about the nurse spitting in my face," Willie Glass said.

At 106-years-old, Ms. Glass has some limitations recounting the past, but she does remember some of the obstacles she faced being the first.

"She was afraid I was going to drop the baby or something," Willie Glass said.

By then, it was the 1950s, and the civil rights movement was just getting started. Willie Glass was a regular in the delivery room.

"She was just so kind, she actually held my hand," said Phyllis McDonald, a former patient.

After nearly 40 years, Willie Glass retired in the early '70s.

"Her goal was to be able to send me to college," Reginald Glass said.

Reginald Glass is a long-time local television and radio personality and executive and said his father was an educator. His parents' goal was to pay his way through college.

"She worked until I graduated from Western Kentucky in 1973."

On Monday, KentuckyOne Health and the Black Nurses association will present Willie Glass with an award named in her honor.

"I think it's well deserved and long overdue," Reginald Glass said.

And even if it is more than 80 years after her career started, Reginald Glass appreciates his mother getting the credit she deserves. "Too often we forget ... the little people who opened the door," he said.

These days, Willie Glass resides at the historic Masonic Homes of Kentucky. Reginald Glass frequently visits his mother there, but he's not the only one who enjoys her company.

In the last few years, she has become a favorite with the staff and other resident.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.